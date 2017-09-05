Deputies Respond to Three Vehicle Non-injury Accident

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department reported that at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway, mile marker 156, for a three-vehicle non-injury accident.

Brinton Mitchell, Fort Riley, was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty when traffic slowed while Alexis Furbert, Fort Riley, was driving a 2002 Ford Mustang and Holly Sink, Junction City, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic. The vehicle driven by Sink struck the Furbert car from behind, pushing Furbert’s vehicle into the back of the one driven by Mitchell. Sink was cited for the accident.