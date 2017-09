SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Loretta D. Weeks, 51, Tecumseh was eastbound on U.S. 24 at Goodyear Road. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right and overturned.

Weeks was transported to the hospital in Topeka. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.