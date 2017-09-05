Longtime JCPD Detective to Retire

Jeff Childs will bring an end to a 32-year career with the Junction City Police Department when he retires on October 1.

Childs, who has been a Detective Lieutenant for the police department for many years, plans to remain retired for only a short time. He will become a police law and public safety course teacher at Junction City around the first of November. On his retirement from the JCPD, he stated: “It was time, 32 years on the police department, sometimes you need new challenges, this will be a challenge for me.”

Childs noted he also enjoys working with kids. “That became available so something I had to think about real fast, and it really was an easy decision. It was just time to move on and do something different.”