Man admits to drunken driving in crash that killed Kansas woman

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has admitted to driving under the influence in a crash that killed a woman who worked with special needs children.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old James McAllister, of Overland Park, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 24-year-old Caitlin Vogel of Stilwell. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device.

Authorities say McAllister ran a stop sign in May 2016, causing his sport utility vehicle to broad-side the sedan Vogel was driving. Vogel worked with special needs children as an autism instructional assistant for the Olathe school district.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 18. The plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of nine years and seven months.