School District Looking at West Side for Proposed New High School Location

Geary USD 475 officials are looking at the west side of Junction City as the potential location for a proposed new Junction City High School.

According to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt, the matter is being handled by attorneys at the present time. “The Board’s working on it, but as we’ve looked at it the west side of town is probably where it’s going to be located, the new high school, but I think that’s pretty much understood by people.”

A school bond issue question will go before voters on November 7 for the proposed new high school. If it is approved that would make USD 475 eligible to obtain have 47% of the project paid for by the State. The remainder of the funding for the project would come federal heavily impacted military aid received by the school district. District officials have made it clear there would be no increase in the local property tax levy.