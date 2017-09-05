Sheriff’s Department Arrests One on Meth Related Allegation

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported the arrest of Amanda Massoli, Manhattan on I-70 at mile marker 313 on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Driving While Expired and Expired Registration. The arrest occurred at 11:26 p.m. Sunday.

—

The Sheriff’s Department responded to K-57 Highway Saturday morning for a non-injury vehicle – deer accident. Evelyn Lacey, Junction City, was driving her Mercedes Benz southbound when a deer ran in front of her car striking the left front headlight.