2 Kan. men jailed after throwing beer cans from car during chase

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drinking, driving and other charges.

Just before 4p.m. Saturday, police observed a Purple 2006 Chevy HHR driving recklessly in the 300 block of West Mary Street in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued west on Mary Street into a rural area of Finney County. As the pursuit continued, an occupant of the vehicle threw beer cans out of the window. With the assistance of the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle was disabled near the area of Railroad and VFW Road.

The suspect came to a stop in the 2200 block of West Kansas Avenue.

Police arrested the driver Jonathan Barboza, 20, Garden City, on requested charges of Fleeing and Eluding (F), DUI, Minor in Consumption, Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance, Illegal Tags, and other traffic violations.

Police also arrested the passenger, Victor Espita, 23, of Garden City for a Non-Appearance Warrant for a prior DUI arrest.