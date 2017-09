Fort Riley to Host Fallen Hero Run

Fort Riley hosts the Fallen Hero Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, to honor

and remember military members who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice in support

and defense of the United States.

The run, which starts and ends at Riley’s Conference Center, is open to the public. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m.

There are two- and four-mile courses around Fort Riley’s historic main post. The event is not timed. Pets and strollers are permitted.

A display of decorated combat boots will be placed along the run route to

commemorate those who have died while serving the country.