Proposal to Allow Sundown Salute Carnival to Run One Extra Night

The Sundown Salute Committee has submitted a request to the city for the Ottaway Amusements Carnival to possibly run one extra night during the celebration next summer.

That information was provided by City Manager Allen Dinkel said the committee wanted to do six nights of the carnival downtown. “Basically starting on a Friday night ( June 29 ) and go all the way until Wednesday the 4th. The concern I have and I think was kind of shared by the ( City ) Commission tonight is it takes basically two days before the carnival starts to set up. So you would be limiting streets downtown for maybe as much as eight, to nine, ten days. And that’s a real concern of course. I’ll go back to them to see if they can narrow it down a little bit.

That proposal would have the actual Sundown Salute celebration running from June 30 through July 4 in 2018, but during discussion Tuesday night members of the commission who addressed the issue seemed to favor a celebration that would extend from July 3 through July 7….a Tuesday through Saturday time frame.

Ottaway Amusements has served as the Sundown Salute carnival the past five years, but that contract is up. A new deal has not yet been finalized.