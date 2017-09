Junction City police have reported the arrest of two Seattle, Washington residents Tuesday on Interstate 70 at a location approximately 10 miles east of the city.

Police reported that Melanie Asantewa Obeng, 41, and Jerry Antoine Jones, 41, were both arrested on suspicion of Possession with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp. Jones also faced allegations including suspicion of Speeding and No Turn Signal.