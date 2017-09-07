Dagger Brigade Cased the Colors

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, cased their colors this week in preparation for an upcoming nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

The casing ceremony was held in Victory Park next to the division’s headquarters building.

Approximately 3,300 Soldiers assigned to the “Dagger” brigade will deploy as part of the regular rotation of forces in that region, replacing the 3rd armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

The Dagger brigade, led by Col. David Gardner, commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team and Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Copridge, will uncase the brigade’s colors in theater once it officially takes over the mission from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, at the end of September.