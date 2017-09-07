“Devil” Brigade Soldier Dies in Junction City

Fort Riley Officials are reporting that a 1st Infantry Division Soldier was found dead in Junction City, Kansas, Sept. 4.

Staff Sgt. Garett Swift, a fire support specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Inf. Div., was found deceased in his home by the Junction City Police Department. The JCPD and Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command are investigating Swift’s death.

“The Soldiers of the 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt., mourn the loss of Staff Sgt. Swift,” said Lt. Col. Richard J. Ikena Jr., commander of the 1st Bn., 5th FA Regt. “The battalion will continue to fully support Staff Sgt. Swift’s family and teammates through these challenging times.”

Swift joined the Army in October 2006 and arrived at Fort Riley in November 2013. He was 37 years old.

Swift’s home of record is Charlotte, Michigan. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Meritorious Unit Award, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal.

Swift deployed to South Korea in 2007, Afghanistan in 2009, Germany in 2010 and again to Afghanistan in 2011.