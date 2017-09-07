Geary County August Weather Summary

Geary County Extension Agent Chuck says for the first time in 2017, we had a month that had the average

temperature below normal! But year to date we are 3.5 degrees above our long term average temperature.

The average daily high for August was 81.9, 7 degrees below normal. The average overnight low was 64.1, 1.5 degrees below normal. This gave us a monthly mean temperature of 73 degrees, 4.3 degrees below normal. There were no temperature records set or tied during August. The highest temperature for the month was 94 degrees on the 20th. The lowest temperature was 57 degrees set on the 4th and the 22nd. There were only two days in August with daily highs of 90 or above; the average is 16. This is the fewest number of August days with highs of 90 or above since 1948. 1986 also only had 2 days of 90 or above. In comparison, we had 9 days with a high temperature under 80, the average is 3. August 1992 had the most days with daily highs under 80 at 13. August tied for the 4th coolest August on record. It tied with 1967 and 2009. The coolest August was in 1981 when the monthly mean temperature was 71.5 degrees. The hottest August on record was in 2000 with a scorching mean temperature of 85.

A significant two day rainfall event in early August accounted for a majority of the rainfall for the month and pushed the monthly totals above average. The average rainfall for August is 3.96 inches. Milford Lake recorded 5.64 inches and Junction City 5.57 inches. Unfortunately the rest of the month was devoid of significant precipitation events leaving us with a serious soil moisture deficit as we head into September. Year to date we continue to show precipitation above average. Average for January through August is 24.68 inches. Year to date Milford Lake has received 28.99 inches and Junction City 26.38 inches.

As the days grow noticeably shorter in September the sun also crosses the equator marking the real start of autumn. Rainfall continues to decline heading into fall with September typically averaging 3.28 inches. Temperatures also show a marked decline with the shorter hours of daylight and the sun sinking lower in the horizon. Daily highs start the month at 87 degrees and by the end of the month are down to a very enjoyable 75. Overnight lows drop from 63 on the 1st down to a chilly 49 on the 30th. While you are enjoying those crisp early fall days don´t think that the triple digit heat is behind us though. Temperature records can reach into the triple digits well into late September and 90’s clear to the end of October.