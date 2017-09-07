Police: Suspect used knife in Kansas business robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery.

Just before 4:30 a.m. police responded to a convenience store in the 5700 Block of SE 21st Street in Topeka after report of an armed robbery, according to a media release.

The store employee told police a black male described as 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighing approximately 150-pounds, wearing black clothing, a mask and carrying a knife entered the business and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the business on foot. There were no injuries. A police K9 team responded to the scene to assist with a search for the suspect.