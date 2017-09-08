Bombers Open Cross Country Season

The Wakefield Bomber results from the Washington County Cross Country Invitational held at Washington, KS on Thursday September 7th 2017.

Schools competing: Axtell, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort, Glasco-Southern Cloud, Hanover, Nemaha Central, Onaga, Troy, Washington County, and Wakefield.

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Boy’s Squad.

1st Dalton Murray So.————-6th Place overall 19:22

2nd Noah Ghent Sr.————-13th Place overall 21:02

3rd Alec Vann Fr.————44th Place overall 26:59

4th Mason Rohrer Fr.————49th Place overall 28:11

Team results for the boys:

1st Place Nemaha Central 54 Points

2nd Place Washington County 71 Points

3rd Place Solomon 81 Points

4th Place Southern Cloud 84 Points

5th Place Centralia 91 Points

6th Place Valley Heights 122 Points

7th Place Onaga 172 Points

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Girl’s Squad.

1st Kelly Flickinger Fr.————–8th Place overall 25:33

2nd Dakota Swader So.————18th Place overall 28:30

3rd Mary Williams Sr.————28th Place overall 31:07

Team results for the girls:

1st Place Southern Cloud 23 Points

2nd Place Onaga 50 Points

3rd Place Frankfort 53 Points

Wakefield Bombers next Cross Country Meet will be next Thursday September 14th when the Bombers travel west to Bennington for the Bennington Invitational.

Coach Ladd Braden