Bombers Open Cross Country Season

The Wakefield Bomber results from the Washington County Cross Country Invitational held at Washington, KS on Thursday September 7th 2017.

 

Schools competing:  Axtell, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Centralia, Clifton-Clyde, Frankfort, Glasco-Southern Cloud, Hanover, Nemaha Central, Onaga, Troy, Washington County, and Wakefield.

 

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Boy’s Squad.

 

1st      Dalton Murray                 So.————-6th Place overall       19:22

2nd     Noah Ghent                    Sr.————-13th Place overall      21:02

3rd      Alec Vann                       Fr.————44th Place overall       26:59

4th      Mason Rohrer                 Fr.————49th Place overall       28:11

 

Team results for the boys:

 

1st Place       Nemaha Central               54 Points

2nd Place      Washington County          71 Points

3rd Place       Solomon                         81 Points

4th Place       Southern Cloud                84 Points

5th Place       Centralia                         91 Points

6th Place       Valley Heights                122 Points

7th Place       Onaga                           172 Points

 

Place in order of finish on the Wakefield Bomber Girl’s Squad.

 

1st      Kelly Flickinger                Fr.————–8th Place overall       25:33

2nd     Dakota Swader                So.————18th Place overall      28:30

3rd      Mary Williams                 Sr.————28th Place overall       31:07

 

Team results for the girls:

 

1st Place       Southern Cloud               23 Points

2nd Place      Onaga                            50 Points

3rd Place       Frankfort                        53 Points

 

Wakefield Bombers next Cross Country Meet will be next Thursday September 14th when the Bombers travel west to Bennington for the Bennington Invitational.

Coach Ladd Braden

 