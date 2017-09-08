The Fort Riley Wounded Warrior Scramble sponsored by Barton Community College will be Saturday, September 23 at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.

There will be a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. The cost to participate is $60 per player with the entry fee covering the golf, a cart, meal and complimentary participation gifts. This is limited to the first 22 teams, with the registration deadline September 15. Barton staff are available to assist you in filling a team.

To sign up go to the Barton Fort Riley Office at Building 211, Room 211. The telephone number is 785-784-6606. You can also sign up at Rolling Meadows Golf Course or online at www.woundedwarriorgolf.com