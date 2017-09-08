JC Post
Junction City's Online News Hub
September 8, 2017 by Dewey Terrill 1 Comment
This teenager had a job, but will most likely loose it.
Problem:
Failure to appear is break down between junction city client/attorney and lack of communication. This kid has made 20 or 30 court appearances to see the the judge during her teenage years and been on time. What would make someone who has a excellent track record think they deliberately missed one appointment.
Solution:
If I could give any advice to the younger generation it would be
this: Create a paper trail by e-mail with your lawyer so and ask him when your court dates are and “Screen shoot it” for proof. Never communicate with a lawyer by phone or word of mouth.