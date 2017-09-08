K-State Approaching Sellout for Saturday’s Game vs. Charlotte

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Approaching the 35th-consecutive sellout of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, K-State Athletics officials announced today that the only remaining tickets for Saturday’s game against Charlotte are scattered singles and ticket packages for the Wabash Landing and the K-State VIP Tailgate.

Individual Wabash Landing tickets provide fans the opportunity to experience the game from the All-You-Can-Eat & Drink section for only $100 per ticket. The price includes a game ticket to the all-inclusive Wabash Landing located in the northwest corner of the end zone and the all-you-can-eat buffet and drinks starting two hours prior to kickoff and served into the second half. This is the first time individual tickets to the Wabash Landing have been offered.

The all-inclusive K-State VIP Tailgate Package is available for $40 per ticket and includes a reserved seat to the game, pregame access to the South Goss Tailgate Terrace (starting two hours prior to kickoff) and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet along with soda, beer and wine up until kickoff.

Fans wishing to purchase the Wabash Landing option can click here, while those who would like to purchase the K-State VIP Tailgate Package can click here.

Scattered singles tickets are available by visiting www.kstatesports.com/page/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

Fans looking for contiguous reserved ticket options for the contest against the 49ers can do so through Vivid Seats, the official secondary ticket partner of K-State Athletics, by clicking here.

Coming off a 55-19 victory in the season opener over Central Arkansas, the 19th-ranked Wildcats meet Charlotte at 11 a.m., on Saturday in a game shown nationally on FSN.



