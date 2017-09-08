Search for murder suspect continues in north-central Kansas

REPUBLIC COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a murder.

On Thursday, the Republic County Sheriff’s Dept. received an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Zachary Barnes wanted for a murder that was committed in the Kansas City area, according to a media release from Sheriff Ron Blad.

Deputies went to Scandia to a residence to execute the warrant. The subject fled before they could make an arrest.

The subject was then spotted in Belleville and officers responded to the area of 18th and G. Street where the subject was believed to be in a house.

As of 6a.m. Friday Barnes was still at large, according to the sheriff’s department.

Zachary Barnes is described as a white male, 5-foot 7-inches tall, 160- pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

There have been no shots fired in this county, no hostages, and no school shootings, according to the sheriff’s department. Schools in Cloud and Republic County were notified as a precautionary measure to lock down

Responding agencies include Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Republic County Sheriff Deputies, Belleville Police Department officers, SRT out of Salina, US Marshalls, and Kansas Wildlife and Park officers.

CLOUD COUNTY — Schools and business are on lockdown in north central Kansas due to police activity and the search for a wanted suspect, according to the Republic County Sheriff’s office. Few details are available.

The Concordia campus of Cloud County Community College reported lockdown procedures were in place just before 4 p.m. Thursday because of a situation in the community.

Just after 5p.m. the college reported that due to the continuing lock down situation, evening classes at the Concordia campus were canceled.

In addition, local law enforcement advised USD 333 in Concordia to remain in lock down until further notice. Students will not be released until the issue is resolved. According to the school district, this procedure is for the safety of all involved.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.