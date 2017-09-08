Seniors and Caregivers Can Sign Up for 2017 Sunflower Fair

The 2017 Sunflower Fair is scheduled Tuesday, September 19, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

This Monday, September 11, is the final day to pre-register for $20 with the costing including a sit-down lunch. After on-site registration will be accepted the day of the event at a cost of $25.

The annual event featuring a full day of information and fun for seniors and caregivers is sponsored by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging with support from the Flint Hills Foundation for Older Kansans, EVCO, Eagle Communications and other sponsors.

The theme for this year’s Sunflower Fair is “Fest of the West? According to the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging, Julie Govert-Walter, it is a tribute to the rough and tumble early days on the prairie.

Approximately 700 people attended last year’s event. In addition to keynote speakers and exhibits, those in attendance may choose from a variety of workshops ranging from “Ways to Control Medication Costs” to Crafting Your Will.”

The activities will include a banquet luncheon with recognition of honorees selected by counties.