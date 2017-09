The Geary County Sheriff’s Department reported a non-injury accident in the I-70 mile marker 295 area on the southwest side of Junction City Thursday.

Samantha Mortell, Junction City, was driving her 2013 Jeep Wrangler east bound when she tried to merge into the left lane and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Payton Heinze, Overland Park. Both vehicles received minor damage.