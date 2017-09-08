Swap Shop – September 09, 2017

Today’s Coach’s/1420 KJCK Birthday Club Winner – Dee Wolf

Garage Sale – 1408 Cyprus, Today and Saturday, when the garage door is open (tools, fishing equipment and arts and crafts items) 762-2648

Yard Sale – 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, 1309 W. 16th Street, in the Westwood Area (large metal dog kennel, Little Tyke toys, little girls clothing) 375-7600

Looking for – Furniture refinishing, 238-7085

Yard Sale – 1302 Shamock, Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (shoes, purses)

Selling – 2005 Chevy Blazer; computer chair; ladies bicycle, 238-5405

Yard Sale – 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., 1109 N. Milford Lake Rd., off K-18 (motorcycle, microwave oven, exercise bicycle) 209-0544

Selling – Side-by-side refrigerator; electric stove, 761-7174

Selling – NuWave oven, 238-3223