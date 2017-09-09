2017 Street Maintenance Program Begins Monday

The work on the 2017 street maintenance program in Junction City begins Monday.

According to the city’s Public Works Director, Ray Ibarra, traffic on West 8th Street and West 7th Street will be inconvenienced during road improvements since the contractor will be milling the roadway. Motorists will need to follow the posted work zone signage and pay attention to the construction traffic.

Areas to be milled include 8th Street from Madison to Filley, and 7th Street from Webster to Franklin. Access to all businesses within the affected area will be provided.

The work involved will consist of milling two inches of existing roadway for the new two-inch asphalt overlay.