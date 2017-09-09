Flint Hills Discovery Center to Host Star Spangled Saturday on September 16

Saturday, September 16 is the day for Star Spangled Saturday: Family, Fun and the Big Red One at the Flint Hills Discovery Center in Manhattan. This is billed as a family-friendly, hands-on event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a news release it is a day to celebrate the relationship the community has with their military counterparts. There will be activities ranging from an inflatable obstacle course and MRE tasting to flag etiquette and retirement presentations plus dog tag making, military vehicles, letter writing station, classroom activities and you can make your own unit patch.

Admission is free for Flint Hills Discovery Center members. General admission rates apply for the public including $9 for adults, $7 for military / senior / student / educator, $4 for youth while 2 and under are admitted free. Entrance to the Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red One and the Discovery Center permanent galleries is covered in the admission fee.

This event ties in with the Duty First: 100 Years of the Big Red One exhibit at the Discovery Center, which runs through January 14.