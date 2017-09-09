JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Kansas High School Football Scores

Andale 39, Labette County 0

Anderson County 50, West Franklin 45

Arkansas City 24, Salina Central 21

Atchison 40, KC Sumner 14

Augusta 19, Clearwater 7

Axtell 74, Valley Falls 24

Balko, Okla. 42, Rolla 26

Basehor-Linwood 38, Spring Hill 0

Bennington 42, Little River 20

Bishop Miege 48, Gardner-Edgerton 0

Blue Valley 55, BV West 7

Bluestem 33, Erie 30

Buhler 37, Andover Central 7

Burlingame 60, Hartford 8

Caldwell 38, Attica/Argonia 20

Cedar Vale/Dexter 52, Altoona-Midway 0

Central Plains 44, Ness City 20

Centralia 29, St. Mary’s 8

Centre 66, Goessel 20

Chaparral 56, Medicine Lodge 15

Chapman 28, Southeast Saline 20

Cheney 74, Belle Plaine 22

Cheylin 53, Wheatland-Grinnell 28

Cimarron 70, Johnson-Stanton County 0

Clay Center 28, Concordia 26

Clifton-Clyde 46, Frankfort 0

Coffeyville 48, Parsons 21

Colby 49, LaCrosse 7

Columbus 20, Pawnee, Colo. 14

Conway Springs 60, Wichita Independent 0

Council Grove 32, Northern Heights 12

DeSoto 36, Bonner Springs 0

Dighton/Healy 53, Oberlin-Decatur 8

Dodge City 40, Wichita Southeast 6

Elkhart 32, Southwestern Hts. 6

Ell-Saline 35, Remington 7

Ellsworth 28, Beloit 22

Eureka 38, Central Heights 20

Fort Scott 56, Independence 6

Fredonia 34, Douglass 28

Galena 28, Frontenac 21

Garden City 16, Castle View, Colo. 7

Garden Plain 49, Wichita Trinity 21

Girard 35, Riverton 0

Goddard 50, Derby 20

Goodland 45, Wray, Colo. 6

Greeley County 54, Quinter 8

Hanover 54, Udall 6

Hays 21, Great Bend 20

Hays-TMP-Marian 49, Ellis 13

Hesston 37, Halstead 22

Hill City 64, Stockton 18

Hoisington 35, Wichita Collegiate 20

Hoxie 46, Lakeside 0

Hugoton 14, Ulysses 13

Humboldt 22, Cherryvale 8

Hutchinson 41, Newton 7

Hutchinson Central Christian 66, Pratt Skyline 12

Hutchinson Trinity 30, Moundridge 19

Ingalls 54, Bucklin 0

Jackson Heights 38, Pleasant Ridge 6

Jayhawk Linn 36, Uniontown 0

Jefferson North 50, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 6

Jefferson West 36, Riverside 12

KC Turner 28, KC Washington 6

KC Wyandotte 28, KC Harmon 0

Kapaun Mount Carmel 21, Andover 0

Kingman 20, Hillsboro 6

Lakin 30, Meade 28

Lansing 67, KC Bishop Ward 0

Larned 28, Smoky Valley 14

Lawrence Free State 49, SM South 0

Leavenworth 16, SM West 14

Liberal 49, Guymon, Okla. 3

Linn 49, BV Randolph 0

Logan/Palco 70, Northern Valley 14

Louisburg 35, KC Piper 7

Lyndon 48, Mission Valley 6

Madison/Hamilton 62, Lebo 14

Maize 13, Goddard-Eisenhower 10

Maize South 9, McPherson 0

Manhattan 31, Washburn Rural 7

Marion 64, Inman 13

Marmaton Valley 50, Crest 0

Marysville 43, Abilene 20

Mill Valley 35, BV Northwest 14

Minneapolis 54, Republic County 6

Mulvane 42, Rose Hill 38

Nemaha Central 55, Royal Valley 14

Neodesha 38, Oswego 6

Nickerson 53, Lyons 14

Norton 40, Plainville 10

Oakley 21, Sublette 0

Olathe East 29, Olathe North 12

Olathe South 21, Olathe Northwest 7

Olpe 20, Caney Valley 7

Osage City 59, Chase County 6

Osborne 28, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 0

Oskaloosa 36, Horton 12

Otis-Bison 56, Ellinwood 0

Ottawa 28, Wamego 13

Paola 34, Baldwin 14

Perry-Lecompton 63, Hiawatha 8

Phillipsburg 23, Smith Center 0

Pike Valley 62, Thunder Ridge 14

Pittsburg 54, Chanute 7

Pittsburg Colgan 31, Baxter Springs 15

Prairie View 21, Iola 0

Pratt 49, Haven 8

Pretty Prairie 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 6

Rawlins County 46, Wallace County 0

Riley County 41, Washington County 0

Rock Creek 42, Rossville 26

Rock Hills 58, Lincoln 8

Russell 49, Salina Sacred Heart 7

SM East 41, SM Northwest 0

Sabetha 21, Holton 0

Santa Fe Trail 36, Burlington 28

Satanta 42, Kiowa County 8

Scott City 23, Holcomb 14

Sedan 24, Burden Central 22

Sedgwick 31, Sterling 21

Shawnee Heights 28, Topeka West 0

Silver Lake def. Wabaunsee, forfeit

Solomon 54, Herington 34

South Barber 46, Norwich 0

South Central 49, Minneola 0

South Gray 40, Trego 26

South Haven 34, Flinthills 26

Southern Coffey 24, Waverly 18

Spearville 64, Hodgeman County 34

St. Francis 56, Triplains-Brewster 0

St. James Academy 38, Blue Valley Southwest 26

St. Paul 48, Chetopa 0

St. Paul, Neb. 48, Chetopa 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, BV North 14

Syracuse 32, Beaver, Okla. 6

Tonganoxie 35, Eudora 7

Topeka 42, Junction City 28

Topeka Hayden 20, Emporia 13

Topeka Seaman 47, Highland Park 6

Troy 42, Atchison County 24

Valley Center 21, Wichita Campus 20

Valley Heights 60, Doniphan West 20

Victoria 60, Macksville 12

Wakefield 62, Peabody-Burns 26

Wellington 21, El Dorado 0

Wellsville 34, Osawatomie 14

Weskan 53, Natoma 6

West Elk 56, Oxford 6

Wetmore 62, Onaga 36

Wichita Bishop Carroll 48, Salina South 24

Wichita County 30, Moscow 6

Wichita East 54, Wichita North 0

Wichita Home School 50, Cair Paravel 28

Wichita Life Prep 74, Deerfield 0

Wichita Northwest 37, Wichita Heights 20

Winfield 32, Circle 16

Yates Center 20, Northeast-Arma 14

