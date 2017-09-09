JC Post

Kansas prisons chief: Outside protests fuel inmate unrest

First responders on the scene during the prison disturbance and fire in Norton Tuesday night-photo courtesy KWCH

JOHN HANNA, Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top prison official says protests outside the walls are helping to fuel unrest in state prisons by inspiring inmates to use mass demonstrations to air grievances.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said in an Associated Press interview that he doesn’t see any other connection between a recent uprising at the Norton Correctional Facility in northwestern Kansas and past disturbances at the maximum-security prison in El Dorado.

Norwood said Tuesday night’s riot in Norton appeared to be spontaneous. Inmates set small fires, smashed windows, threw rocks and were told they could face lethal force.

He said political protests seem to be more common outside of prison and inmates who have some access to television are noticing.

But some lawmakers said inmate transfers or increased double-bunking are contributing to the unrest.

  • jkjcks

    When they see their criminal friends reeking havoc, rioting, looting, and generally misbehaving with the blessing of the media and the majority of the political class it inspires them to act out.
    They have leaders. Their leaders are smart. They know how far they can go without incurring lethal attacks and they are willing to go as far as we are willing to let them. They are fully aware of the numbers of inmates compared to guards. Someone told me long ago that inmates run the prisons and it’s true. Collectively the prisoners submit to incarceration. Collectively they have power and they know it.

    Were inmates really threatened with “lethal force”. If so, that was ill conceived. Inmates know that is a false threat. Never threaten something you are not willing to follow-through and actually do.
    I doubt many “lawmakers” have a firm grasp of prisons, prisoners, or Corrections in general.