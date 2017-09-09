Kansas woman dies in pickup rollover crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 1p.m. Saturday in Montgomery County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Ranger driven by Linda Sue Bruce, 64, Coffeyville, was west bound on U.S. 160 one mile east of Independence.

The pickup drifted right onto the gravel shoulder. The driver overcorrected, drove across the highway, entered the south ditch, overturned and unknown number of times and collided with a fence.

Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. A passenger in the pickup Betty Ann Colgan, 58, Coffeyville, was transported to a hospital in Tulsa. Another passenger Charles Thomas McCabe, 60, Independence, was transported to Labette Health Independence Clinic.

Bruce and McCabe were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.