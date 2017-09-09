JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Sheriff: Pedestrian dead after hit on Kansas highway

by Leave a Comment

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident.  Just before 5a.m., first responders were dispatched to Kansas 10 at County Road 1057 after report of a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Traffic was closed to one lane until almost 9 a.m. as a result of the crash.  The Kansas Highway Patrol has not released the name of the victim or details of the crash.