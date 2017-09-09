The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce says there is still time to register for the Central U.S. Veteran’s Conference on Saturday, September 23 at the Courtyard by Marriott convention center in Junction City.

There is a late registration fee of $109 available until September 15th.

The purpose of the conference is to connect the military community with the people, organizations and resources necessary to smoothly transition into and thrive in the civilian sector. The conference will cover six pillars including empowerment, education, employment, entrepreneurship, economic freedom and engagement.