Trojans Defeat Blue Jays

The Topeka High Trojans ( 2-0 ) took advantage of five Junction City turnovers to defeat the Blue Jays 42-28 Friday night in the capitol city.

The first turnover, an interception, set the Trojans up inside the Blue Jay 30 and led to the first touchdown of the ballgame. Later in the first quarter the Blue Jays drove to the Trojan two yard line but fumbled, and it was recovered by Topeka High. On the next play Junction City did register a safety but 7-2 score was the closest it would be for the rest of the night.

JCHS coach Randall Zimmerman said his team improved, but continues to turn the ball over too much. “three of them were in the first quarter, two of them were inside the 20-yard line. We just cannot continue to do that.”

One of the big plays for Junction City was a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown by Aaron Hamilton with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Junction City ( 0-2 ) plays Topeka West at Hummer Sports Park in the capitol city next Friday.