Work on Grant Application Moving Forward

Work has been progressing recently in Junction City on a community survey to support a grant application for a community development block grant to help fund improvements to the Fifth Street Playground Park.

City Manager Allen Dinkel has been informed that the volunteers working on the survey are optimistic that a low and moderate income requirement for the community could be met in the application. “Hopefully that will work out. That means they can move forward and apply for the grant funds.”

A public hearing is anticipated on the grant application is expected at the first city commission meeting in October. The application would seek $200,000 in grant funding, with an equal amount of funding from a local match.