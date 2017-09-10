9/11 Commemoration Ceremony Scheduled at Fort Riley on Monday

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host a 9/11 commemoration ceremony Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Global War on Terrorism monument on the east side of the Cavalary Parade Field.

The monument is a small replica of the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a Pentagon-shaped base. It bears the names of Fort Riley soldiers who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Major Gen. Joseph Martin, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general will speak during the ceremony which will also include a wreath laying, a three-round salute fired by an honor guard, and “Taps” performed by a member of the 1st Infantry Division Band.

The ceremony is open to the public.

If you do not have a Department of Defense ID card you will need to arrive early at the Henry gate visitor center to get a pass to the installation. You can go to http://www.riley.army.mil and click on the yell “Accessing Fort Riley” tab on the right-hand side of the page for installation entry requirements.