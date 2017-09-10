Official: FBI has not contacted Kan. elections office in Russia probe

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A top elections official says federal investigators examining Russian interference in the 2016 election have not contacted the Kansas secretary of state’s office.

Kansas elections director Brian Caskey also said that he is unaware of any county election official in the state who may have been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He says the FBI contacts counties directly, and he would not necessarily know that information.

Caskey made the comments following his presentation at a Wichita meeting of civil rights advocates seeking to increase citizen participation in Kansas elections. He told the group the secretary of state’s office is working on cybersecurity, without elaborating.

He says the reason no U.S. vote counting system was breached is because those are not connected to the internet.