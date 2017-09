SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in a vehicle in Salina.

Just after 10a.m. Sunday, police received a report of a possibly deceased person inside a vehicle on the 700 block of Seneca Avenue in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Officers arrived on scene to find a body in the back of a passenger car. Forrester released no additional details.

Check the Post for more information as it becomes available