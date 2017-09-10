Search Conducted for Suspects in Chapman Area

From Chapman Police Department Facebook site:

Saturday evening Chapman Police Department was asked to support a Dickinson County search operation following an incident near mile marker 284 where multiple suspects fled on foot. CPD responded and provided assistance as is CPD and county mutual aid practice.

Sunday afternoon CPD was again asked to assist county, state and other law enforcement entities. Given the proximity of the incident to Chapman city limits Chapman law enforcement and administration decided it was prudent to remind Chapman residents to ensure normal safety processes were in place. Lock doors, turn on lights, report unusual or suspicious activities or individuals.

County officials have released CPD personnel following efforts to locate individuals involved in the incident. All CPD personnel have returned to regular duties.

Details regarding the incident, individuals involved and other details have not been provided to Chapman city administration. Of course normal safety and security processes remain prudent. If additional information is made available to Chapman officials that would assist Chapman residents in ensuring their safety and security, that information will be made available. Questions regarding details of the ongoing investigation can be referred to county, state or federal agencies involved.