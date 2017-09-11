Bird Walk Scheduled on Saturday

Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte says the monthly Milford Lake bird walk will be Saturday, September 16th at 8 a.m.

Participants will meet at the parking lot on the south end of Milford Lake Dam, just across the highway from the Corps of Engineers Office. This month´s walk will focus on migrants and lingering summering species. The walks usually last about two to three hours and involve moderate walking.

If you have binoculars or a bird book please bring them. The next bird walk is tentatively scheduled for October 21, 2017. For more information contact Chuck Otte at 238-4161 or 238-8800.