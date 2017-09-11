Dickinson County Sheriff Confirmed Authorities Searched for Alleged Illegal Aliens Following a Traffic Stop

A traffic stop on I-70 near mile marker 284 Saturday night resulted in multiple suspects fleeing on foot.

On Monday the Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman confirmed that when the officer tried to contact the Chevrolet Suburban they were riding in “multiple Hispanic individuals fled from the vehicle on foot.” Hoffman added the vehicle was being monitored by Homeland Security for illegal trafficking.

Hoffman said there had been 11 suspects in the Chevrolet Suburban. Four of the suspects were arrested on Sunday afternoon about a mile-and-a-half to two miles west of Chapman near Old 40 Highway between Oat and Paint Roads.

There have been searches of the area by authorities that also included the use of Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft. Hoffman stated, “And we’re not able to come up with anything at this time.” Seven of the suspects remain at large. “Honestly we’re kind of hoping somebody will see somebody or catch a visual of somebody. We went back out to the area again this ( Monday ) morning, looked around a little bit, but didn’t locate anybody else.”