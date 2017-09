This past Friday the Riley County Police Department conducted the sixth in a series of seven DUI Saturation Patrols.

Five officers from the RCPD were assigned to the Saturation patrol. They stopped 40 motorists. Of those, three drivers were evaluated for DUI resulting in two drivers being arrested for DUI. Additionally one subject was issued a citation for Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

KDOT provides the funding for the additional enforcement.