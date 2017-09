The Geary County Fish & Game Association will sponsor a 22LR Pistol Competition Sunday September 17. The entry fee is $20.

Saturday, September 23rd is National Hunting & Fishing Day. There will be activities at the Fish & Game Association’s Sportsmen’s Acres from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Also in conjunction with National Hunting & Fishing Day they will hold a Sporting Goods Swap Meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.