Former Geary County Resident was Among 9/11 Victims

When terrorists struck the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001 one former resident of Geary County was among those who died.

William “Bill” Caspar, 57, formerly of Junction City was among the victims.

Caspar had worked for Marsh-McLennan in New York City. Prior to that he worked for the Central National Bank in Junction City and on the family farm in Geary County. He had served as a member of the Junction City – Geary County Metropolitan Planning Commission. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, a graduate of both Saint Xavier High School and Kansas State University.