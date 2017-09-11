Fort Riley Commemorates Anniversary of 9/11 Terror Attacks

On the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism monument.

Major General Joseph Martin, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, told the audience it’s vital that the cost paid by our heroes on that day 16 years ago or in the days that followed never be forgotten. “There’s no stronger statement of commitment than giving one’s life in the service of others. We owe them an unending gratitude, indeed for them no sacrifice was too great.”

Martin said, While we honor and remember their death we also commemorate their service of those heroes. And that is the true essence of Patriot’s Day in my personal opinion.” Martin added in the immediate aftermath of the attacks firefighters, police officers and first responders acted at all three sites of the terror attacks to save as many people as possible without regard to their personal safety, “and only in the service of others.”

Martin made it clear the 1st Infantry Division stands ready to meet the challenge whenever an adversary threatens this nation.