GCH Auxiliary Receives Gold Award of Excellence

The Geary Community Hospital Auxiliary received the Gold Award of Excellence at the 2017 Kansas Hospital Association convention in Wichita. The award is presented by the Hospital Auxiliaries of Kansas.

This is the state’s highest honor for hospital auxiliaries that have demonstrated service and commitment to their hospitals and communities. Several requirements must be fulfilled to attain this distinction. They include community involvement along with employee and physician relations. “Our Auxiliary group is an integral part of our hospital and we are very thankful to have such a hard working volunteer team,” said Joe Stratton, Chief Executive Officer of Geary Community Hospital.