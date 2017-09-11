Geary County Employees to be Honored for Years of Service Milestones

Geary County Commissioners will be recognizing employees for service milestones attained during 2017 during a ceremony on September 18 at 3 p.m. at the Geary County Office Building.

Among those to be recognized for 40 years of service to the County are Randall Knudson of Public Works and Kathy Tremont, the Geary County Treasuer. Being honored for 30 years of service will be Charles Moore, Public Works and for 25 years of service Florence Ibarra, Public Works.

A total of 30 employees with years of service ranging from five to 40 years will be recognized.