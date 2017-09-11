K-State’s Adams Takes Home Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Thanks to his two defensive touchdowns in Kansas State’s 55-7 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, Wildcat safety Kendall Adams picked up Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week accolades, the conference office announced Monday.

It was Adams’ first-career weekly conference honor and marked the second-straight week a Wildcat picked up player of the week accolades as D.J. Reed was the conference’s special teams player of the week after the season opener. Additionally, K-State now has 45 player of the week honors since 2011, the second most in the Big 12.

Adams accomplished a rare feat in the victory over the 49ers as he returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter before picking up a fumble and returning it 46 yards for a score in the second quarter. He became just the third Big 12 player to accomplish the feat, joining K-State’s Dyshod Carter against Missouri in 1999 and Texas Tech’s Paul McClendon against North Texas in 2001.

Adams also added five tackles to his line against Charlotte as he leads the team with 13 stops through two games of 2017.

K-State travels to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday to take on Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., will be aired nationally on ESPNU.

K-State travels to Nashville, Tennessee, this Saturday to take on Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., will be aired nationally on ESPNU.

Less than 200 tickets remain for K-State's next home game, the Big 12 opener against Baylor on Sept. 30.



– k-statesports.com –

RYAN LACKEY

Asst. Director/Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics