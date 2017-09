ROSE HILL, Kan. (AP) — The Butler County sheriff says a person was seriously injured in a house explosion northeast of Rose Hill.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says the explosion happened about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

He says at least one person was injured and taken to Via Christi Hospital at St. Francis. He says the man suffered severe burns and was listed in critical condition.

A propane tank was on the property but the cause of the explosion is under investigation.