Sanchez Leads Lady Jays at Emporia Invitational

The Junction City High School cross country team competed in the Emporia High School Invitational meet at Jones Park. The Emporia meet lived up to the expectation on being one of the toughest meets for large classification schools taking place during week two of the season. Nineteen schools took part in the meet.

The Lady Jays finished in ninth place at the meet. They were led by Michelle Sanchez finishing in second place improving her seasonal 5K time to 19:26. Finishing the scoring for JCHS was Kaydra Baer 22:28, Kailey Koomen 22:35, Stephanie Lechuga 23:07, Leah Ervin 23:18, Briona Jensen 23:26, and Hailey Eschllman 23:45.

The Blue Jays boys team finished in 13th place. Christian Carter led the boys by finishing in 31st place with a 17:58 5K. He was followed up by teammates Juan Tovar 19:00, Isaiah Galicia 19:18, Ryan Westfall 19:41, and Chase Bennett 20:12.

The cross country team will return to action on Thursday at the Hays High School Cross Country Meet held at Sand Plum Nature Trail near Victoria.

Coach Ryan Norton