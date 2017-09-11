Security increased after reported threat at Kan. technical college

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities conducted a walk-through of buildings at a Kansas Technical College Monday after a reported threat.

According to the USD 386 Madison-Virgil’s social media page the school district received a message from Dr. Dean Hollenbeck, President of Flint Hills Technical College in Emporia late Sunday.

The Technical College had a concern raised on a security and safety issue.

At approximately 6a.m. Monday police made a walk-through of all the buildings on the FHTC main campus site and the down town campus/Humanitarian Center.

Additionally, the school has a security team posted at all the campus sites for the entire day. The goal is to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff.

Only the front door are open on the Main campus building, the Technology building and the Humanitarian Center, to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

USD 253 in Emporia also increased security Monday, according to the school district spokesperson. The High School is located across from the technical college.

Police and the school released no additional details on the reported threat.