Sheriff: Authorities want to talk with Army about Recent Soldier fatalities

Five Fort Riley soldiers have died in the area in the past several weeks, including four of them off post.

It’s a concern for law enforcement said Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf. He noted they’re trying to set up a meeting with officials on Fort Riley. “I don’t know, they’re trying to get some folks from Washington ( D.C. ) involved in this.” The sheriff also stated, “We would like to sit down and try to get to the root cause as to what’s starting all this stuff, why is this happening. And hopefully we can get somewhere to find a way to solve this.”

Wolf confirmed “quite a few” of the Soldiers who died were members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. “There’ve been quite a few of them out of there, yes. I really don’t know what it is that has triggered this in all these folks. Everybody can guess and they can Monday morning arm-chair quarterback this deal. But there is something that has triggered this in all these individuals. What it is I’d like to know.”

The most recent Soldier to die was Staff Sergeant Garret Swift. he was found dead by police at his Junction City home on Labor Day, September 4.