Firefighters Will Raise Funds for MDA

Junction City Firefighters Local 3309 will raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this Saturday. There will be a block party at Coach’s Grill and Bar beginning at 9 a.m. with a two-mile fun run.

Dave Mortimer, Firefighters, explained that registration begins at 7:30 a.m at a table on-site, or online at the Facebook page mdablockparty66441. There is also a link there where you can preregister online. Participants will receive a t-shirt, goody bag and complimentary beverage tickets.

Activities for the block party will continue through the day and evening on Saturday. There will be a Car Show beginning at 10 a.m. , the Kid Zone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Dueling Pianos entertainment is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. There will also be live music throughout the day, multiple raffle and silent auction items plus a live auction during intermission of the pianos.