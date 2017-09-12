Great Plains Theatre Academy announces start of dance classes

The Great Plains Theatre Academy in Abilene is announcing the offering of dance classes. They will be held on Saturday mornings starting October 7. The focus of the classes will be dance for Musical Theatre.

Dance has been part of GPT’s plan to expand their offerings to Abilene and the surrounding area as part of their regeneration. GPT is housed in a new space, in the former Alco headquarters building, with a new staff and a mission to meet the needs and desires of the community to participate in the arts.

Thanks to donors Wendell and Nancy Gugler, GPT is able to install a new dance floor for classes and rehearsals.

Movement for Musical Theatre is a beginner’s class teaching the basic technique for Tap, Jazz, Ballet and Musical Stage Dance. It will run from 9 – 10 :30 a.m.

Musical Theatre Performance will prepare students to perform two musical theatre numbers to perform in recital December 17 on the GPT stage. Students will work in the styles of Jazz, Tap, Beginning Ballet and Musical Theatre Dance. This class will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Classes are open to the public ages fifth grade to adult.

Randy Rhoten,who danced and assisted with choreography in all three summer productions at GPT, will be teaching both dance classes.

The cost per month ( four Saturdays ) per class is $65. Classes will be held at Great Plains Theatre, 401 Cottage Ave. in Abilene. Students will need the following dance wear: black jazz shoes, black tap shoes, no loose fitted clothing and must have their hair tied up away from their face.